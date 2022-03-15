Get Fruity And Popping With The Gucci Pineapple Collection

Channelling the spirit of David Hockney, Fadlan Hazim wears the new Gucci Pineapple collection.

With tints of pink and bold yellow, accompanied by pineapple graphics and playful writings, the collection adds a playful yet refined twist on modern-day collegiate and streetwear aesthetics. The ready-to-wear range comprises looks in classic gingham prints, as well as formalwear and tracksuits enriched by a patch bearing the number “22,705”, which is the number of song lyrics that include a reference to Gucci.

Elsewhere, you can find a selection of brand-new jumbo GG denim styles, as well as wool and cotton base knitwear, and casual pieces, all proposing the pineapple and rose jacquard motif in various combinations. Ensembles can be coordinated with matching trousers in sundry colours and textiles.

With Gucciʼs ongoing commitment to sustainability, the Maison tapped on solvent-free coatings for the GG Supreme canvas with the pineapple motif. The organically sourced cotton details and prints are created through digital printing using water-based colours. From the looks of the pieces, Gucci appears to be adept at creating extravagant designs, without neglecting the health of our planet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Augustman Malaysia (@augustmanmy)

PHOTOGRAPHY BY KIMMUN / HOPSCOTCH STUDIO

ILLUSTRATION BY ARTBYNADDY

STYLING BY JOYCE LIM

GROOMING BY ERANTHE LOO