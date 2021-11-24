Giuseppe Zanotti Collaborates With Joe Flizzow And SonaOne For An Exclusive Collection

Giuseppe Zanotti has designed an exclusive collection for Malaysia’s most influential rappers, Joe Flizzow and SonaOne.

The Italian designer, who was in fact a DJ in a past life, was inspired by his love for music, and although he has now swapped the turntables for sketchbooks, music remains an integral source of inspiration.

Enter the Giuseppe Zanotti collaboration with our fellow Men of the Year awardee, Joe Flizzow and SonaOne. This first-of-its-kind partnership sees the creation of two limited edition male sneaker styles, based upon Giuseppe Zanotti classics – the Frankie and the Talon.

The Frankie Noir low-top sneaker was reimagined for Joe Flizzow in all black version with fiery red logo, red contrast stitching and red zip fastenings on the either side, showcasing the rapper’s style in an elegant and elevated colourway. Meanwhile, embracing the free-spirit of hip hop, SonaOne customised the Bright Talon low-top sneakers with a bright multi-coloured fantasy, featuring glitter embellishments and complete with the Brand’s signature white rubber Talon sole.

The brand held an intimate get-together for the launch of the collaboration between Giuseppe Zanoti, Joe Flizzow and SoneOne. Here’s a brief look at some of the guests who got first looks of the shoes:

Giuseppe Zanotti is honoured to have the support of Universal Music Malaysia, DefJam Malaysia and DefJam Southeast Asia in making this collaboration between such talented men and artists come to life. Plus, the shoes have become a mainstay of red-carpet fashion, worn by celebrities including Madonna, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Rihanna. Every pair of Giuseppe Zanotti shoe is hand-crafted in the brand’s own factory in Italy.

The limited-edition Frankie Noir and Bright Talon styles are now available in limited quantities at the Pavilion Kuala Lumpur boutique and retail for RM3,590 and RM3,990 respectively.