Givenchy Unveils its Fall Winter 2021 Ad Campaign

By Amos Chin, Sep 17 2021 9:46 am

Earlier this year, we saw Matthew M. Williams’ second ready-to-wear collection on the Givenchy Fall Winter 2021 digital presentation as it clad the models strutting down the pulse-pounding runway. The looks bridge the classical, radical and practical, with silhouettes exploring the tension between extravagance and discipline, fashion and music.

“In many ways, this collection is about a constant tension between two worlds. It’s about finding personal meaning in difficult circumstances; its about sincerity in what we do rather than strategy,” said Williams. “We wanted to bring a sense of lived reality alongside precision, elegance and extravagance in the clothing and looks. Ultimately, fashion for us is a way of being, feeling and connecting rather than a game played. It’s almost like monumentalising the everyday, filling it with emotion — like music you can wear.”

Taking cues from the digital runway presentation, emerging photographer Thibaut Grevet shot the newly launched campaign images with a similar cinematic and chiaroscuro mood. A staged dramatic black setting offered a stark contrast to the looks, highlighting the season’s silhouettes — the sensuality of shearling, softly enveloping puffers, a strong shoulder, and sculptural knitwear.

That said, bags this season stood out and took centre stage. Expanding the Antigona leather bag range unveiled in his Givenchy debut for Spring-Summer 2021, the creative director conveyed a sophisticated and modern take on the House’s DNA in the Antigona-U Camera and the Crossbody bags.

A contemporary and urban attitude permeates the latest line-up as their soft matte black leather complements the symmetrical groove, exuding a rock-inspired flair. Showcasing his penchant for industrial hardware, Williams finished these pieces with a two-tone metallic ‘U’ element and zippers in dark ruthenium and black. Available in Givenchy stores worldwide, these bags are as stylish as they are functional; they are essential in one’s wardrobe and apt for any setting and occasion.

(Images: Givenchy Fall Winter 2021)

Givenchy

