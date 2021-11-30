Gucci and Balenciaga’s ‘Hacking Project’ Lands In Malaysia

First presented in Gucci Aria, the Hacker Project merges the iconic silhouettes and codes of two Kering powerhouses, Balenciaga and Gucci. This hybrid universe showcases the unique creations as an exploration of ideas—authenticity and appropriation within the fashion industry.

The fashion industry has come to a point in which the boundaries between creative territories are no longer explicit, but rather in continuous interaction, at times travelling side by side—at others colliding. The Hacker Project, a combination of Gucci and Balenciaga House codes, was introduced in the Aria collection as part of Alessandro Michele’s “hacking lab made of incursions and metamorphoses”—according to his notes on the show.

Ultimately representing expressions of reverence and homage in a one-of-a-kind juxtaposition of aesthetics, iconic Balenciaga silhouettes appear in the Aria line-up, treated with the GG monogram or with a combination of the logos of the two Maisons.

The idea came about in an extremely organic way, as a direct result of Michele’s impassioned reaction to Demna Gvasalia’s first show for Balenciaga, which he attended and the following ones.

In this sense, Gucci becomes a hacking lab made of incursions and metamorphoses for him. He wholeheartedly believes in that dialogue—one that flows in all directions, it is essential to the creative process that goes into designing a collection and to the fashion industry in general.

The collection includes looks, bags, footwear and accessories represent a one-of-a-kind and never seen collaboration between two of the hottest and most stylish fashion Houses. Style codes as the all over logos from both brands are now merged inﬂuencing and hacking one another, resulting in powerful hybrid pieces.

The iconic GG pattern gets now widened in proportions in order to celebrate the House’s 100th anniversary as a tribute to its history.

“Far from standing out, Demna Gvasalia’s designs for Balenciaga fit into the Gucci Aria collection like an inevitability, reminding us that there is a live, beating heart at the core of fashion and that it is one and the same for all,” said Gucci’s creative director, Alessandro Michele.