On 3 November, 11am (Singapore time), Gucci will present its Gucci Love Parade collection. Beaming live from the iconic Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, the presentation will unveil the new collection by Alessandro Michele.

This marks the Creative Director’s second collection in the centenary year of the House, presented live in a momentous show along Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. But it’s not just about fashion.

The show is also part of Gucci’s Changemakers program. Powered by Gucci Equilibrium, Gucci will provide significant support to the Los Angeles and Hollywood communities through donations to six non-profit organizations in hopes to create impact in the areas of homelessness, mental health, and youth culture.

With cutting edge fashion powering a good and noble cause, Gucci Love Parade is undoubtedly a must watch fashion extravaganza. Get your front row seat to the #GucciLoveParade show below.

