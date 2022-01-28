Introducing The Icons Of Bottega Veneta

Back To Slideshow

Check out some Bottega Veneta icons we’ve come to know and love above.

Founded in 1966 in Italy, the visual language of Bottega Veneta bags and label as a whole is mainly shaped by the ‘less-is-more-approach.’

It can be quite difficult to pick out Bottega Veneta icons, with no overt logo, how does one spot a Bottega bag from across a crowded room? Instead, you’ll see an identifiable signature design — the intrecciato weave. Like many iconic designs in fashion history, this artisanal technique sealed the deal as part of Bottega Veneta’s DNA.