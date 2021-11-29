Kai And Fizi Of Fiziwoo Share On Their Journey In The World Of Fashion

Let’s take a trip down memory lane and dive into the nitty-gritty of Fiziwoo. How did you two meet and how did the idea of starting Fiziwoo come about?

Kai: I befriended Fizi when I was in my final year of architecture degree. We met through a mutual friend that we hung out with frequently. We would constantly meet up for a cup of coffee while chatting about art, architecture and fashion. During my years of study, I did a lot of things on the side to make some extra pocket money. I did wedding photography, interior design and I even worked for my lecturer who is one of the world’s top 50 master builders. I joined a lot of architecture competitions and that was one of things I had in common with Fizi. Like me, he joined a number of competitions too. So during one of our many coffee sessions, I asked him if he needed help with his contests—he took me on board and we competed as a team. Going through the whole tournament, we found out we worked well together, which resulted in us winning third place—the first of many more that came after that.

After graduating in 2012, I worked in Singapore as an architect but I didn’t find joy in doing what I did. I constantly felt homesick and one day, I decided to quit. I met Fizi and we discussed turning Fiziwoo into a reality—since we used to enter a number of contests under the name Fiziwoo, we decided to continue the legacy. That was when the brand was established in 2012.

Fizi: I got to know Kai through our mutual friends during our years studying. We spent the weekend hanging out with the gang and from there we got close. He studied architecture while I studied fashion, he was always very passionate about fashion and that showed whenever a discussion about it came up. He would always lend a hand backstage where I needed it most. We entered a number of fashion competitions to gain experience together, and we had to divide our time wisely between our studies and the various contests we joined. We competed in a fashion competition where we had to create a small collection, we had to come out with storyboards, theme, inspirations, colour schemes and that’s where he helped me a lot. One thing led to another, we decided to open up our own fashion label in 2012.