After releasing a slew of screenshots and insights about his partnership with two fashion giants — Adidas and GAP — rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has declared his plans to terminate all contracts and end his work with the two brands.

In an interview with Bloomberg, the Donda rapper made it absolutely clear that he doesn’t wish to renew his contracts with the two houses and would instead manage Yeezy on his own.

Here’s more on Ye’s announcement on ending ties with Adidas and GAP

Ye’s contracts with Adidas and GAP

In the interview, Ye made his stance absolutely clear and said, “It’s time for me to go it alone.”

He added, “It’s fine. I made the companies money. The companies made me money. We created ideas that will change apparel forever. Like the round jacket, the foam runner, [and] the slides that have changed the shoe industry. Now it’s time for Ye to make the new industry. No more companies standing in between me and the audience.”

Though it seems Ye is determined about terminating his relations with these American corporate giants, it must be noted that his contracts with Adidas AG and GAP Inc. are to end only in 2026 and 2030, respectively.

Until then, “I guess we’re just going to have to co-parent those 350s,” he said referring to the production of Yeezy 350 sneakers.

Ye’s disagreements with the two brands

Ye had partnered with Adidas in 2013 to produce and distribute his Yeezy shoes and inked a 10-year deal with GAP in 2020 to make clothes for the Yeezy GAP line.

However, recently, he attacked the sneaker giant on Instagram for “blatant copying” of designs of his Yeezy slides. Ye even went on to add, “No one should be held in that position where people can steal from them and say we’re just paying you to shut up.”

Ye lashed out at GAP for ripping off ideas from his Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga line. He also accused them of excluding him from meetings and not consulting him for key decisions. He said, “Every step of my career there was something in the way. They did the dream, but just without Ye.”

But fans need not worry as there is still a long time to go and a host of Yeezy sneakers and GAP hoodies and apparel can be expected.

Ye’s new plans

In an attempt to go solo, Ye has announced to continue working and running his e-commerce brand YeezySupply.com. He has also announced plans to open physical Donda campuses, named after his late mother, which will feature housing, shipping, schools and farms.

They will also retail Yeezy products, which will be similar to the ones in the online and physical Yeezy shops and are going to be specifically designed by the existing Yeezy staff.

(Main and feature image credit: Angela Weiss/ AFP)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore