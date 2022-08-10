Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week (or KLFW) is, unsurprisingly, one of the most-anticipated cultural events in the country this 2022. Since its inception in 2013, the fashion showcase has set out to create a platform where Malaysian designers can highlight their work.

The annual event, celebrating the Malaysian fashion industry, was held every year since the beginning except for 2020 (yes, due to the Covid-19 pandemic). This year marks KLFW’s 10th showcase.

Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week (KLFW) 2022 dates and details

KLFW will return to Pavilion Kuala Lumpur for a five-day event once again from August 17 to August 21 2022. This year’s showcase will feature both familiar and new names, such as Farah Khan, Behati, Alia Bastamam, Kit Woo, Khatreena, Bent, Glancez, Dickson Lim, Phyn Studio, and Rizman Ruzaini. For the full calendar, click here.

In addition to Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, KLFW 2022 has also partnered with Samsung, AmBank, Moccona, Isuzu, and Tranz by Poh Kong for this year’s showcase. These brand partners will each play respective key roles during Kuala Lumpur (including on the runway).

For more information about Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week 2022, visit this website.

(Image: Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur