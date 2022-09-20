Live From Milan, Watch The Onitsuka Tiger Summer Spring 2023 Show Here
Style

By: Melissa Foong, Sep 20 2022 7:12 pm

Feast your eyes on Onitsuka Tiger’s Summer Spring 2023 show as it comes down the runway live from Milan on 22 September 2022, 3am (Malaysia time).

Under the direction of Creative Director Andrea Pompilio, this will be the second time the brand presents its collection in a real show format, since its participation in Milan Fashion Week in February 2022.

Live from Via Valtellina 5 at Milan, Italy, the Japanese fashion brand continues to present a contemporary collection that combines fashion with sports, and heritage with innovation. Just like you, we’re excited to witness the magic Onitsuka Tiger will bring to the world of fashion once again.

You can catch the livestream on their Instagram or official website!

 

written by.
Melissa Foong
Writer
Born and raised in the beautiful city of Kuala Lumpur, Melissa is a writer that hopes to offer a fresh female perspective on the world of men's luxury fashion. When she's not busy chasing deadlines, you can find her tucked in a blanket rereading her favourite series of fantasy novels, Harry Potter.
