Livestream: Dior Men x ERL’s Spring 2023 Capsule Collection

Witness the latest designs by Kim Jones and guest designer Eli Russell Linnetz of L.A brand ERL for Dior Men‘s Spring 2023 capsule collection fashion show streaming live from Venice, California on 20 May, Friday at 11am MYT.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dior Official (@dior)

This capsule pays homage to the Californian atmosphere with the skateboarders. The iconic creations of the House are reinterpreted by highlighting the meeting between ERL and Kim Jones—who is now in his fifth year with the fashion house, we simply can’t wait to see what’s in store for the collection!

The show takes place at 11a.m today, 20 May 2022. Stay tuned!