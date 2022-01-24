Louis Vuitton Fall Winter 2022 Show Celebrates The Power Of Dreams

Louis Vuitton presented some of its late creative director’s final collection during the Fall Winter 2022 Show

Back in November, the passing of Louis Vuitton’s Creative Director Virgil Abloh made waves across the world. The visionary he was known for, fans reflected on his accomplishments not just within the Maison’s four walls but in the fashion industry as a whole—he united the brand’s long history of elegance and luxury with streetwear elements.

All the while, he paved the way for those who would come after him. He left in his wake, a legacy that many will remember. While everyone has gotten a glimpse of the late designer’s final vision at the French luxury fashion house back in December, the Men’s Fall Winter 2022 Show serves as the final chapter in the book of his legendary works during his time at Louis Vuitton.

The Men’s Fall Winter 2022 show was held at Carreau du Temple in Paris, where fashion’s most celebrated stars, editors and more gathered to celebrate Virgil Abloh’s final legacy as Louis Vuitton’s creative director.

The runway was built around a dreamhouse concept that was driven by his imagination, the set was decorated with a bed, chimneys, staircase with trampolines at the bottom where a number of models bounced off it and danced around the venue to a live orchestra performing songs by Tyler the Creator, a close friend of Abloh’s.

Dubbed ‘In The Grand Scheme of Things’, his eighth and final collection for the brand was full of iconic codes he helped implement during his time at the Maison—where the coming-of-age story unites the designer with his audience, and allows future generations to mirror themselves in his experience.

The collection featured pleated skirts, thick collars, the late designer’s original sneaker designs and even reworked classic Louis Vuitton bags like the Louis Vuitton Keepall. Models were clad in colourful silk two piece sets, purple fur jackets, veils and hats with a fox-ears shaped structure. At the closing of the show, models walked down the runway one last time dressed in all white with intricate lace wings and veils reminiscent of angels.

Watch the Fall Winter 2022 Show here:

Overall, the show in its entirety was an eye-opening experience for many. It was an emotional and celebratory end to Virgil Abloh’s helm at Louis Vuitton as the first (hopefully not the last) black creative director at the Maison.

“There’s no limit. Life is so short that you can’t waste even a day subscribing to what someone thinks you can do versus knowing what you can do.” — Virgil Abloh.