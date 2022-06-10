What To See At The Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 By Virgil Abloh Exhibition In Singapore
By: Shatricia Nair, Jun 10 2022 12:21 pm

Here’s a reason to make a short trip to Singapore this weekend — you’ll get to see the much-coveted Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh sneakers in the flesh, at a new exhibition that starts today.

If you’ve been on a Hypebeast high since the reveal of these holy grail kicks, you’re not alone. Better yet, if you want to see them in person, you’re in serious luck — the Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh exhibition has launched just across the causeway in Singapore.

Singapore is the exhibition’s second stop after New York City, and will be the only country in Asia to house this experience, which concludes on June 19. 

What to expect at the Louis Vuitton and Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh exhibition

louis vuitton nike exhibition singapore
The Louis Vuitton and Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh exhibition.

Here, you’ll get a chance to view the 47 sneakers that the late designer created throughout his prolific career, each of which are as revolutionary as the next. The space — clad in a vivid orange and adorned with Louis Vuitton and Nike’s logos — will be Instagram heaven for sneaker collectors, and will offer digital screens showcasing his creative process for each of the now-iconic kicks.

Virgil Abloh fans will also recognise the painted clouds that frame each sneaker, an imagery that often shows up in his show sets and campaigns.

louis vuitton nike exhibition singapore
The sneaker tags come adorned with Louis Vuitton and Nike’s logos.

Abloh was best known for his ability to marry streetwear with luxury, and this ingenuity is also showcased via a central digital showcase, which sees him navigating the Maison’s savoir-faire through his inimitable lens in the former’s Fiesso d’Artico workshop. 

As a final tribute to the designer’s dedication to building bridges between countries and culture, the Louis Vuitton x Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh exhibition will house a graphic globe sculpture that represents all of the unifying motifs he had used during his time. 

Shop the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 sneakers too

louis vuitton nike exhibition singapore
An all-white pair of Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

Nine editions of the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 sneakers will be launched in Singapore via a digital activation in line with the exhibition.

These nine sneakers will include high tops that will retail at S$4,900 (approx. RM15,600), and low-tops for S$3,900 (approx. RM12,400), and will be available in Nike sizes ranging from 3.5 to 18.

The launch will include the classic all-white sneaker that’s been embossed with the Louis Vuitton Monogram, as well as a black suede version of that.

louis vuitton nike exhibition singapore
You can also expect to see the metallic gold edition of the sneakers.

Two-toned editions in white will come with either green, red, or blue detailing — a nod at Abloh’s iconic rainbow motif. Those eyeing the metallic gold version will be pleased to know that they’ll be available too, alongside the patchwork multi-coloured iteration and a graffitied Damier version.

Details of  the exhibition:

Where: Level 1 ION², ION Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, Singapore 238801

When: June 10 – 19 2022

Operating hours:

June 10, 1pm – 10pm

Sunday to Thursday, 10am – 9pm

Friday and Saturday, 10am – 10pm

Complimentary admission

(All images: Louis Vuitton)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore

Shatricia Nair

