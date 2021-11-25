Louis Vuitton Reworks Its Two Iconic Bags For The Essentials Collection

Truly an indispensable collection, Louis Vuitton has worked its magic once again

The Essentials collection from Louis Vuitton sees two of the House’s reimagined icons—the Christopher backpack and the Soft Trunk. The backpack was previously unveiled in the 2004/2005 Fall Winter collection while the latter was launched during the 2019 Spring Summer runway presentation, which was a core component of Virgil Abloh’s debut collection as Creative Director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear line.

The new collection features Christopher in an array of stunning colours such as Taurillon Gommato, Monogram, Damier canvas, black and white. It has also been revamped in Monogram Macassar or precious leather, and available in either a messenger, sling, or tote versions.

Not only that, the Soft Trunk now comes in various sizes. Part of Louis Vuitton’s Essential collection, the legendary bag designed by Virgil Abloh has been redesigned as a Mini Soft Trunk, Soft Trunk or even Handle Soft Trunk and Wallet. Drawing inspiration from the Maison’s iconic trunk, it was conceived as the perfect masculine bag, at once desirable and practical, with its supple design, multiple zips, shoulder strap and large opening.

Available in the finest materials—canvas or Taurillon Monogram, exotic leathers, to name a few. It is also available in several sizes, worn crossed, multiplied, accumulated—it blends style and function: the Soft Trunk is a staple that updates your style, embraces your movements and adapts to any outfit, whether a suit, a coat or a cashmere sweater.