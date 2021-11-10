For the Louis Vuitton Pre-Spring 2022 collection, the French luxury fashion house has announced its latest LV2 collection titled ‘Louis Vuitton squared’— where the Louis Vuitton’s men’s artistic director Virgil Abloh and Nigo, the founder of the label Human Made and formerly founder of BAPE were reunited, continuing the creative conversation between two powerhouses.

United by friendship and a shared subcultural practice popularly known as streetwear, both designers investigate their diverse cultural roots under the global emblem of Louis Vuitton. The sophomore season expands on this exchange in a celebration of Nigo’s Japanese roots, the inherent tapestry of his fashion upbringing as well as his own personal collections of British subcultural dress that was instilled in him ever since he was a boy.