Louis Vuitton Vendôme Flex Introduces 3 Signature Styles

Louis Vuitton introduces the Vendôme Flex collection of footwear – three signature staples styles for the men’s wardrobe.

Just in time for when most of us would be starting to get back into our offices, Louis Vuitton give us the Vendôme Flex range of shoes. This classic and timeless line includes a Derby shoe, loafer and Chelsea boot, to suit your personal tastes and style. Crafted in the finest leather, the shoes promise comfort as you take on your day.

Each of the three Vendôme Flex styles requires the mastery of expert artisans at the Louis Vuitton shoe workshop in Fiesso d’Artico, Italy. The traditional Goodyear-welted seam has been enhanced with a new flex technique, the result of an extensive reworking of the traditional sole, lining, and upper leather to improve their softness. Special technical materials have also been placed within the insole to provide comfort formerly reserved for sneakers.

Here’s a closer look at each of the three signature staples styles for the men’s wardrobe:

Comfort aside, these iconic and timeless shapes exude a modern and relaxed attitude in a contemporary style. The Derby is made from a single piece of waxed calfskin, while the loafer and Chelsea boot feature accents of Louis Vuitton’s emblematic Monogram canvas across the former’s upper, and along the tab of the latter. Crafted in the finest leathers and sublimed by exceptional craftsmanship, the three Vendôme Flex styles indulge in a world of supple elegance, breathing independence and freedom with every step.

Check out or purchase the Vendôme Flex collection in Louis Vuitton’s official website.

(All images from Louis Vuitton)