‘Louis Vuitton: Virgil Abloh’ Is An Ode To The Late Designer’s Works

Virgil Abloh, visionary designer and Louis Vuitton’s former artistic director of menswear, passed away on 28 November 2021, but his legacy continues to live on. And a new book titled Louis Vuitton: Virgil Abloh released by the French luxury fashion house pays homage to his journey and artistry.

Published by Assouline, the book reflects on his incredible work and his life, as well as celebrates the unwavering trends and styles introduced by Abloh into the global fashion arena.

Here’s more about Louis Vuitton: Virgil Abloh released by the luxury fashion house

About the book

The book is written by Anders Christian Madsen, who was one of Abloh’s closest collaborators. Louis Vuitton: Virgil Abloh is an attempt to look into the workings of such a brilliant mind, how he conceptualised things and what inspired the creative process that paved the way for ground-breaking creations.

Abloh introduced eight new collections under the LV banner and readers would get a glimpse of what went behind their making in this book. It also features quotes by the iconic designer himself.

Enclosed in hardcover, Louis Vuitton: Virgil Abloh is available in two cover art styles. One showcases an image taken from a spinoff show of Louis Vuitton in Miami, while the other features an artwork by cultural icon and artist Reggieknow who made illustrations of characters for the Spring/Summer 2021 men’s show.

It comprises more than 320 never-seen-before images and personal accounts from Abloh’s close friends and collaborators such as Nigo, Naomi Campbell, Luka Sabbat, Kendall Jenner and Kid Cudi.

The book is also going to be available in an Ultimate Collection, which will be packaged in a collectable box, in line with Abloh’s idea of using shipping crates in the Spring/Summer 2021 collection. The Ultimate Collection also features a separate insert that will be a detailed catalogue, with information for all the sneakers that Abloh designed for Louis Vuitton.

Release date and comments from the writer

According to a CNA report, Madsen hailed Abloh as a “true outsider who would become a groundbreaking figure.”

The book is slated to release on 15 September 2022. Check all details and place queries here.

About Virgil Abloh

Virgil Abloh took the reins of the menswear segment of Louis Vuitton in 2018. In 2012, he started his own brand, Off-White. The label debuted its menswear line at the 2014 Paris Fashion Week and launched its womenswear line the same year.

In 2017, Abloh teamed up with Nike to recreate 10 of the sneaker giant’s premium limited-edition designs, which carried safety tags around the laces. It caused a buzz in the industry like no other.

With exhibitions, revered fashion shows and runway collections, Abloh has left an unwavering legacy in the fashion world with his name forever etched in its history.

(Main image credit: Louis Vuitton; Feature image credit: @virgilabloh/ Instagram)