Louis Vuitton’s Spring-Summer 2022 Presentation Will Celebrate Virgil Abloh. Here’s How You Can Watch It.

Set in Miami, what was initially set to be an exciting affair, the sudden passing of Virgil Abloh has changed that dynamic of the show. With the fashion world still reeling from the shock of Abloh’s passing on Sunday, Louis Vuitton will now also celebrate his legacy and vision through its Spring-Summer 2022 Presentation. Abloh passed away at age 41, after battling a rare form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma, since 2019.

Best known for bringing the street to the catwalk, Abloh reimagined the profile of a fashion designer. He is renowned for merging streetwear, music, and high fashion, and not to mention shattering glass ceilings as the first black creative director at Louis Vuitton.

Following Virgil and his wife Shannon’s wish, the House will celebrate the life and legacy of his creative genius with the presentation of his Men’s Spring-Summer 2022 collection. The show is due to take place at the Miami Marine Stadium, which will be broadcast throughout the world.

Celebrate the life and legacy of the Virgil Abloh through the presentation below. The programme starts at 6.30am (MYT) on 1st December.

(Featured image: Francois Guillot/AFP)