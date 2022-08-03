McLaren Launches HySpeed Shoe Line With Athletic Propulsion Labs

Luxury British automobile manufacturer McLaren is entering the footwear business with a limited-edition running trainer line named HySpeed.

McLaren has partnered with sports apparel giant Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) for the line, which marks the car marquee’s first footwear collaboration.

One of the prominent teams in Formula 1, McLaren has previously collaborated with the likes of SunGod, Belstaff and Rhude to bring unique fashion and streetwear products such as shades and jackets.

Here are all the details about the APL x McLaren HySpeed trainer line

The APL x McLaren HySpeed line features shoes in five bespoke colourways — White/McLaren Orange, White/Black/Ombre, Rose Dust/Creme, Energy/Metallic Silver and McLaren Orange. The colours and the overall design are influenced by McLaren’s supercars and their aerodynamics.

The trainer is designed for both men and women. It features a three-piece segmented midsole. A nitrogen-infused midsole compound covers a full-length lightweight carbon fibre plate, which connects APL FutureFoam pods at the front and rear. It also has a microfibre heel with extended wings.

The thread pattern on the APL x McLaren HySpeed line trainers is inspired by performance tyres. Available for both men and women, the shoes are packaged in specially designed boxes, which, too, are inspired by McLaren’s sports cars and showcase design elements of the line.

Performance, agility and speed

“APL has developed new technologies specifically for this shoe – inspired by our ground-breaking work using lightweight materials – which also maximises the wearer’s comfort and experience. Like stepping into a McLaren, it is all about optimising performance, agility and speed,” said Goran Ozbolt, Acting Design Director, McLaren Automotive, in a statement.

Adam Goldston and Ryan Goldston, APL co-founders, said that the line “is the culmination of years of work but is only the beginning of a long-term collaboration between APL and McLaren.”

Where is the line available for purchase?

The line starts at USD 450 and is available for purchase online at the official website of APL, its Flagship Store Experience at The Grove in Los Angeles, and select retailers globally.

According to Bloomberg, the shoes are available at Level Shoes in The Dubai Mall, as well as select stores in Rome and Hong Kong.

(Main and Featured images: McLaren)