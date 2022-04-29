Millie Bobby Brown Is Louis Vuitton’s Latest Brand Ambassador

You may know her as Eleven or even Enola Holmes, but now fans around the world will recognise Millie Bobby Brown as the face of Louis Vuitton.

The star of Stranger Things and the Godzilla franchise is now a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton. The 18-year-old actor joins an elite group of famous faces such as supermodel Karlie Kloss and Congolese-Belgina singer Lous and the Yakuza, who are also brand ambassadors of the French fashion house.

More about Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Vuitton

Brown shared the news in a post on Instagram.

“6 years ago I met @nicolasghesquiere and this was just a dream. Today, I’m pinching myself as I get to share I’m officially joining the @LouisVuitton family!! ❤️ The future is bright ���✨,” she wrote.

The post had a video of Louis Vuitton’s upcoming eyewear campaign featuring her wearing two different styles of sunglasses — My Monogram and LV Moon.

The association might not come as a surprise to many. According to WWD, Nicolas Ghesquière, Louis Vuitton’s creative director, is a fan of Stranger Things and featured a T-shirt with a graphic from the series in his spring 2018 runway collection.

Millie herself is a Louis Vuitton fan, having appeared on the red carpet wearing dresses by the label. The “six years” she mentioned in her post was about her visit to Nicolas Ghesquière’s studio along with cast members of Stranger Things in 2016.

The actor, whose already impressive resume includes the much-loved detective film Enola Holmes (2020), has also appeared in campaigns for brands such as Calvin Klein, Moncler, Samsung and Pandora.

Millie’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Millie is gearing up for the release of the Stranger Things season 4, set to premiere on 27 May. The iconic Netflix show, which is about paranormal activities in a sleepy American town, has garnered a cult following around the world.

She is also working on Enola Holmes 2, reprising her role of the fictional titular character and the sister of Sherlock Holmes. Enola is as brilliant as her illustrious brother.

(Hero and featured image credits: Louis Vuitton & Millie Bobby Brown/@milliebobbybrown/Instagram)