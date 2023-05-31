Adidas Shoes So Comfortable You Will Not Want To Take Them Off

While we’d kill to buy a pair of the most uber-cool, appealing-to-the-eye pair of sneakers on the market, who doesn’t love a touch of comfort to get the most out of the hefty splurge? For many, sneakers are much more than a fashion accessory, catering to everything from gymming and running to travelling and working. In the expansive sneaker industry filled with fluffs, Adidas shoes are the saving grace for all who preach ‘comfort with style’. So which ones should you pick?
The German brand screams comfort and quality along with style. It has catered to some of the best athletes in the world, including David Beckham and Lionel Messi. Whether it’s the runners’ favourite Adidas Superboost or the Adidas NMDs, curated for the 21st century ‘urban nomads’ who’re always on the go, the three stripes ooze comfort in every way.
Adidas has patented innovations under its name, always striving to give customers the best performance shoes. Investing in comfortable footwear goes a long way! It helps you maintain your body posture and alignment and relieve joint pain and pressure. Your feet will thank you for the footwear choices you make.
We’ve curated a list of the most comfortable and standing-friendly Adidas shoes in the market. These picks offer extreme relaxation without compromising on style. Keep reading!
10 most comfortable Adidas shoes to own
Jump To / Table of Contents
Ultraboost is the lightest and most comfortable line of shoes ever dropped by Adidas. Whether you’re running on a treadmill or climbing a muddy-mountain trek, these shoes induce the ‘best-run-ever’ feeling. The Light Boost cushioning and the lightweight rubber outsole that grips all possible types of surfaces make these shoes highly adaptable – whether it’s for jumping, walking, training or running. Available in a variety of colourways for men, women and kids, the Adidas Ultraboost Light is a must-have in your collection.
Adidas’ NMD range is for every sneaker enthusiast who loves a sleek silhouette and eye-grabbing colours to elevate their fashion game. From a slightly classic appearance to modern styles, colourways and shapes, the NMD R1 V3 is geared towards the best performance without compromising on comfort. The NMDs sell like hotcakes with the drop of every limited-edition collaboration including the Pharrell x Adidas NMD launch in 2016.
The NMD R1 V3 boasts some features from the V1 and V2 editions that make them more comfortable. In addition, the Boost midsole provides the best standing experience. The soft leather body as well as the Boost cushioning guarantee comfort.
Akin to the name, the Adidas Pureboost 22 screams comfort with its bouncy and soft Boost foam. While we don’t recommend it as your go-to running shoes for extensive sessions, the Pureboost range is very durable and breathable making them perfect for office wear, everyday sprints and even heart-pumping workouts. They’re the perfect summer shoes to flaunt on more relaxed days. Its Stretchweb rubber outsole gives maximum flexibility while the thick rubber outsole gives a nice grip over lumpy terrains. So, if you’re in for a light and fun ride, the Pureboost 22 is for you.
Wearing OZWEEGOS is like walking on clouds! These sneakers will make your life much easier and more comfortable. Inspired by the style of the ’90s, these sneakers infuse retro elements with futuristic designs. What makes it stand out is the impeccable colour palette, which has a variety of nudes and tans that look perfect with every outfit.
The cushiony feeling is unparalleled and the suede, woven body also adds to the overall appeal. While OZWEEGO’s aren’t the best pick for gymming or running, they work excellently if you’re engaging in long hours or walking or simply running errands. You can use them for hours without any leg or foot pain.
Rising to fame as the OG tennis shoes for the masses, the Stan Smiths have found their way among notable celebrities including Barack Obama, Jennifer Garner and Meghan Markle. It’s one of the very rare Adidas drops which doesn’t boast the three-striped design, having three rows of perforated holes instead.
These footwear staples provide top-notch comfort and its classic white colour lends versatility making it one of the widely accepted sneakers of today’s time. Stan Smith’s white and green colourway still enjoys the same popularity as it did almost six decades ago. The padding near the back of the shoe’s ankles gives it that extra touch of cushioning to get you started on your adventurous escapades. Even a brand-new pair won’t be stiff and won’t cause blisters on your feet.
Shoppers are obsessed with the generously cushioned and breathable Adidas Cloudfoam Pure shoes, perfect for a long, tedious day of running around. It’s tailor-made for those looking for a budget-friendly shoe to toe the line between comfy and cool.
Whether it’s running daily errands or stepping out for a rendezvous with your entourage, Cloudfoams will make your life easier. However, don’t expect them to be your saving grace when it comes to running marathons or hiking trails. These will be your best friends for any undemanding physical escapades like exercising, yoga or evening strolls. Cloudfoams are also very lightweight and go well with all types of casual clothing.
This is a dedicated running shoe built to maximum optimisation with a 3D-printed lattice midsole that propels you forward. The diagonal midsole further provides cushioning and support to steer you ahead, while its excellent traction helps you navigate both dry and wet surfaces. It works best when used as an everyday trainer, aiding you in your shorter running sessions or daily jogging. While the Ultra 4DFWD sneakers are on the more expensive side, they will definitely satiate all your comfort needs.
Fusing style and speed for all sneakerheads are the Adidas UltraBoost 4.0 DNA. Following Ultraboost Light’s ‘high-on-comfort’ feel, the DNA edition has a responsive Boost cushioning, a soft knit body providing breathability and a snug fit. They’re perfect for regular walks and daily runs. However, they may not be the ideal pair for running marathons or climbing your way through hilly terrains.
The Primeknit 360 gives you a sock-like feel while the heel counter adds the much-needed support and stability. Overall, if you’re seeking a premium-quality shoe that has exceptional grip as well as a cushioned and comfortable ride, UltraBoost 4.0 DNAs are your best friends.
The Solarboost 5 has also earned a place in the footwear Walk of Fame, thanks to its lightweight and flexible composition that gives maximum comfort. It’s the best shoe for neutral runners, offering targeted support and great cushioning.
The simple design comes in stunning colourways and is very versatile for you to dress up or down. Flaunting a full-width Boost midsole that effectively fosters energy, Solarboosts provide extra propulsion with every step.
You’ll never stumble with Solarglide 5’s exceptional midsole stability, which makes it one of the most stable and comfortable shoes launched by Adidas. It works best as a daily trainer, offering a smoother ride to runners juggling between the tracks and the gym.
The shoe is a little heavy compared to its other running counterparts, making it ideal for daily running at reduced speed levels. However, the shoe offers a fantastic firm and steady platform designed to improve your performance, with the Boost sole and knitted upper making a good combination that’ll better help you reach your daily training goals.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Whether it’s the runners’ favourite Adidas Ultraboost or the Adidas NMDs which are geared towards the best performance, the sportswear brand has a lot to offer in terms of comfort.
Answer: Ultraboost is the lightest and most comfortable line of shoes ever dropped by Adidas, which are perfect for walking, running, or training.
Answer: While it largely depends on your personal palette, Adidas is considered more comfortable with its Boost technology. In terms of style, both Adidas and Nike have some great offerings.