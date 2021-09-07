New Ways Of Color: Boss Injects Colour Into Its Fall/Winter 21 Collection

BOSS moves forward with its Fall/Winter 2021 campaign.

Shot by Joshua Woods, the BOSS Fall/Winter 2021 global campaign brings an inviting warmth and approachability to the brand’s signature elevated aesthetic. Starring a young cast of global citizens including Jeenu Mahadevan, Kit Butler, and Estelle Chen, the Fall/Winter 2021 looks bring together exceptional fabrics, bold prints and patterns, and sophisticated use of colour.

The campaign sees the young cast set against a striking rocky backdrop – the unique set references the rock formations at Peiffer Beach, Big Sur, is famous for inspiring artists and writers across the world.

The palette reflects the new warm and inviting mood, with camel appearing throughout the collection alongside grounding base hues of classic black and white. Accents of vivid blue, green, yellow, and red are also echoed in the smaller, brightly painted rocks that appear before the nature-inspired backdrop.

The ‘casualisation’ of the BOSS brand continues apace for Fall/Winter 2021, with bright tracksuits, agenda-setting puffer coats, and cozy hoodies all front and centre in the new collection. The elegance of the brand is never far away, however, with super-soft knitted pieces and perfectly cut outerwear appearing throughout.

From athleisure essentials to sharply tailored pants, every element in the new collection is designed to be mixed and matched to create a new modern aesthetic. The determination of the BOSS individual shines through – determination to move forward into a whole new world, confident that many more great things are around the corner.

The BOSS Fall/Winter 2021 collection is now available in BOSS stores locally and online.

(All images from BOSS)