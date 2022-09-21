From Lil Nas X’s runway debut with Coach to Tommy Hilfiger’s Andy Warhol tribute and Fendi celebrating its iconic Baguette bag, this spring/summer season has been a whirlwind experience filled with the latest silhouettes, chic companions and famous faces. Here’s a recap of the highlights at New York Fashion Week SS23.

What went down in New York City this Spring/Summer 2023:

Lil Nas X takes the runway at Coach

Singer Lil Nas X made his runway debut at the Coach Spring/Summer 2023 show, marking the start of his journey as a global ambassador of the fashion house. He strutted out in a black leather waistcoat and brown shorts, and added a dash of quirk to his ensemble with a glittering golden bag and pink jelly shoes. Find out more about his Coach appearance in our detailed feature here.

Tommy Hilfiger introduces his newest TH monogram with “Tommy Factory”

It’s hard to stray away from an icon’s work, especially when it’s Andy Warhol. Famed for his ’60s pop art movement, the visual artist has inspired countless creatives through his influence on pop culture. This season, Tommy Hilfiger debuted his fall 2022 collection with a tribute to Andy Warhol’s iconic NYC factory. After a three-year hiatus, Tommy is back in New York City with “Tommy Factory”.

The collection introduces its latest TH monogram designed by illustrator and graphic designer Fergus Purcell. Breathing life to the upcoming fall season, the runway show features essences of the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s eras with Americana codes of contemporary, streetwear-inspired touches. As chunky cardigans and heavy wool in neutral hues take over, you can also spot relaxed silhouettes in oversized polo dresses, Bermuda pants and babydoll dresses. Apart from the powerful collection, a diverse cast of models walked the runway featuring supermodel icon Kate Moss’ daughter Lila Moss, Winnie Harlow, Amelia Gray, Duckie Thot, Julia Fox, Paloma Elsesser, Precious Lee and beyond. To honour Warhol’s celebrated Interview magazine, Tommy included former editor-in-chief Bob Calacello and Warhol’s muse and actress Donna Jordan to strut the runway. As a grand finale, drummer Travis Barker closed the show with a performance of his exclusive track for “Tommy Factory”.

Fendi honours the iconic Baguette

The iconic Baguette bag recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, and in true Carrie Bradshaw fashion, the legendary quote comes to mind, “It’s not a bag, it’s a Baguette.” The elongated silhouette with the graphic buckle has conquered the fashion grounds since it was invented in 1997, thanks to the best-selling series, Sex and the City. To celebrate, the fashion house took a party to New York to honour the historic design with a mesmerising collaboration collection. Front row seats were filled with star-studded names such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Kardashian, Grace Jones and more.

For the collection, Kim Jones and Silvia Venturini Fendi chose three powerhouses for this unique collaboration: Marc Jacobs, Tiffany & Co and Porter. Held in Manhattan’s historic Hammerstein Ballroom, the runway show featured elements of the Baguette by applying them to the ready-to-wear pieces and carry-alls to reflect the eyes of the maker. For Fendi, the baguette became a multi-pocketed motif as the design dimensions were used on parkers, gaiters, gloves, hats, and more. If you notice the Tiffany blue hue, your eyes are not playing with you. Tiffany & Co collaborated with Fendi for a stunning collaboration featuring the T and F from each house logo on the buckle, as well as donning the signature blue shade. Take a look at our favourite looks below.

Tory Burch pays tribute to the early ’90s

Tory Burch‘s Spring/Summer 2023 was a play on textures, layers and colours. The collection was close and personal to the designer as the silhouettes were inspired by Burch’s personal memories of the early ’90s when she first relocated to the Big Apple. As models marched down Pier 76 on the Hudson River, the designs combined different fabrications and layering, proving that there is no right or wrong way to flaunt your style. In terms of colour palette, the collection mixed cool neutrals with bold splashes along with high-shine metallics. Who wouldn’t want to stride the streets with confidence when you can throw on a boxy blazer over a white tee or a dog ear-collared blouse with a duo-tone midi skirt for that everyday ensemble?

You might notice the comeback of styling a ruched bandeau over a sheer or stud metallic midi skirt – three-quarter pants were on display too. Light fabrics such as shimmering lame, lace, sheer cotton knits and organza overlays were sent down the runway for that breezy summer feel. Plus, we couldn’t take our gaze away from the return of waist chains. The collection embraced the ’90s feel with the brand’s take on the doctor bag while highlighting its latest addition: a square shoulder bag with the Double T logo. Staying true to comfort, this season’s footwear was all about square-off soles and slingback flats.

Kate Spade New York wants you to celebrate every adventure

In celebration of the fashion house’s 30th anniversary, Kate Spade New York is celebrating every adventure, whether big or small. This season, the label is taking inspiration from the sudden moment of getting caught in the rain. Yes, we’re talking about elements of raindrops, clouds, flowers and umbrellas, which takes us to the whimsical collection we saw.

Designed by Tom Mora and Jennifer Lyu, the collection infused a fresh perspective while sticking to the brand’s house codes. As a celebration of its core DNA, a Kate Spade New York show wasn’t complete without its vibrant hues and summer-ready prints. You could easily spot eccentric shades in pink, blue, green, yellow and red with eye-catching patterns in romantic blooms, polka dots, spring stripes and rain motifs. Highlights included contrasting lines, the return of babydoll dresses, patchwork maxi dresses, and the reimagined iconic Sam bag in 100% recycled material in various colourways and embellishments. If you took a closer look, you’d see the brand had also created a hand-sketched toile of the New York City skyline.

Puma introduces the Futrograde

We have entered the Futrograde. Puma presented an immersive runway show emphasising the past, present and future. The show debut an array of silhouettes highlighting the current collection and archival designs by showcasing over 40 bespoke pieces curated and designed by fashion designer and creative director June Ambrose. In celebration of Puma’s 75th anniversary, the spring/summer collection evoked cool elements with monogram touches, thick coats, puffer vests, bodysuits, and a luxurious take on tracksuits. We’re talking about velvet and leather fabrics, along with body-hugging fits. Ambrose honoured the brand’s heritage by transforming signature Puma designs into avant-garde silhouettes.

(Main and featured image: Tommy Hilfiger. All images are credited to the respective brands.)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur