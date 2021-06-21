We get to know Nick Garfias, the vice president of design at Oakley who tells us more about the Oakley Kato – the stylish eyewear that’s set to revolutionise the face of sport and more.

First we take a closer look at the Oakley Kato, which was born from 45 years of disruptive innovation and engineered to shatter the boundaries of sport performance.

Oakley Kato’s purpose-built design features an innovative, frameless lens, crafted with an extended wrap and built-in retention to mimic the structural properties of a typical frame. The result is a product intended to fit close to the contours of the face, creating a mask-like feel. Here’s a closer look at the cool shades and its colour options: 1 2 3 During development, a select group of elite athletes were equipped with a prototype, testing the durability and performance attributes that sets Oakley Kato apart. This resulted in the Kato’s final design, which sees an adjustable rake system and multiple nose pads to enable a customised, seamless fit like never before. On top of that, the strong yet lightweight O Matter stems provide durability, and Unobtainium earsocks are moulded over the stems to deliver all-day comfort with no-slip grip. To give consumers a first-hand look at the product and show-stopping virtual reveal, Juju Smith-Schuster took over Oakley’s Instagram channel, to chronicle the unboxing experience from his point-of-view. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oakley (@oakley)

Juju was also live on his personal account giving viewers an insight into his reaction to the AR experience and product.

“The Oakley Kato is 45 years in the making and we’re thrilled to be finally sharing it with the world. This entire process has been a labor of love and the reaction from people all over the world has been overwhelmingly positive which makes all the long nights and early mornings worth it. We’re excited to continue revolutionising the face of sport in the months and years to come,” shares Nick Garfias on the revolutionary eyewear.

The master of design

Having been with Oakley since 2011, Nick Garfias along with his team are in charge of all eyewear, helmets, military and some footwear that the company designs.

Among the notable Oakley products designed by Nick and his team include the Style Switch, Jawbreaker, Radar EV, Froglite, Latch, Flight Deck, Ahyris Collection, Sutro, Sutro Light, Plazma, and now the Kato, among many others.

1. What attracted you to join Oakley?