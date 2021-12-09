Onitsuka Tiger Opens Its Flagship Store In Pavilion KL

Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger has opened its local flagship store in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

Spanning 2016 square feet, the Onitsuka Tiger store is a standalone space located on Level 3, Pavilion Elite – basically along the row of outdoor shops in Pavilion KL. Featuring a minimalist interior, the design works well to highlight the various Onitsuka Tiger offerings.

The store offers an engaging in-store experience for fashion, design and sneaker connoisseurs. Such as the textured timbre sneaker wall, featuring some of the brand’s exciting designs from its Nippon Made range. Also unique to the store is the capsule collection showcasing “The Darjeeling Flowers.”

Meanwhile Onitsuka Tiger’s creative director Andrea Pompilio collaborated with Toyoki Adachi, the designer and art director of the textile graphic brand nowartt, incorporating their completed graphics into selected collection pieces. For this festive season, a 2meter tall Christmas Tree decorated with tiger-styled teddy dressed in this distinctive floral print was added for a playful and artful tone to the store’s interior.

Here’s a closer look of somethings to expect when visiting the Onitsuka Tiger flagship outlet in Pavilion Elite.

To commemorate the opening of Malaysia’s flagship boutique, Hael Husaini, Ameera Khan, Shalma Ainaa, Daiyan Trisha, Alvin Chong, Christinna Kuan, and pop sensation DOLLA were among many friends invited to be part of a special photoshoot, dressed in the Autumn Winter 2021 collection. In addition, private closed-door events were held over two days to welcome Kuala Lumpur’s glamorous entertainment, media and fashion community to experience first-hand the latest store concept.

For more info on the brand and it’s collections, visit the Onitsuka Tiger official website.