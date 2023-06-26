One of the most prestigious fashion events of the year, the Paris Fashion Week 2024 showcased some of the latest Spring/Summer 2024 collections from renowned fashion houses, emerging designers and upcoming labels. The Paris Fashion Week 2024 commenced on June 20 and continued till June 25.

Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 Show. In a moment of togetherness, @Pharrell was joined by the Louis Vuitton Men’s Studio and his family for the finale of his debut show. Watch the full show at https://t.co/oD890E8deu#LVMenSS24 #LouisVuitton pic.twitter.com/17tfuBbubq — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) June 23, 2023

Pharrell Williams made his debut as the creative director of Louis Vuitton, which was one of the most anticipated fashion events of 2023. Other renowned fashion houses such as Dior, Givenchy, Kenzo, Hermes and Paul Smith showcased new Spring/Summer 2024 trends while emerging labels such as Botter, Bianca Saunders and Ludovic de Saint Sernin also played their part.

So without further ado, here’s a round-up of the best menswear collections we saw at Paris Fashion Week 2024

Best of menswear at Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024

Louis Vuitton

In his inaugural collection for Louis Vuitton, Pharrell Williams has paid an ode to the iconic Louis Vuitton LV Damier chessboard pattern, presenting a captivating glitch camo print in an array of colours and styles. The rest of the collection included standout pieces such as overcoats, oversized tailored suits, metallic bomber jackets, graphic shirts, co-ord sets and more. Celebrities such as Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Jared Leto, Kim Kardashian and Maluma were in attendance for the iconic fashion event.

Dior

Dior Men’s Spring/Summer 2024 was an ode to the house’s signature silhouettes. The French fashion house incorporated its iconic oblique patterns in various designs as seen in overcoats, tweed blazers and even loafers. These patterns were complemented by neon accents on long-sleeved polos. The collection exemplified Creative Director Kim Jones’ meticulous approach to tailoring and showcased his talent for seamlessly blending traditional elegance with formal suiting elements and relaxed pieces.

Hermes

Hermes knows how to do quiet luxury and the Spring/Summer 2024 collection is proof of it. Creative director Véronique Nichanian presented a summertime collection with iconic Hermès elements, incorporating technical fabrics, cashmere, silks, semi-transparent cotton and an array of bags to store your essentials. The collection also featured classic pieces such as lightweight shirts, see-through jackets, double-breasted blazers, zip-up outerwear, nylon pants and oversized trousers.

Loewe

For their Spring/Summer 2024 collection, Loewe’s creative director Jonathon Anderson made glitter the spotlight of the show. The collection focused on high-waisted denim jeans, blazers, coats, knitted polos, chinos and argyle knits. What made these stand out, in particular, were the crystals adorning every piece. On one side of the spectrum, they added a touch of sparkle as delicate accents on pin-striped dress shirts. On the other side of the spectrum, they covered entire pairs of jeans (which was fabulous).

Kenzo

Kenzo’s SS24 collection, City of Pop, combined the vision of creative directors Nigo and Kenzo Takada. The collection featured a combination of suits and formal tailoring, along with softer tailoring that embraced unconventional shapes. Presenting a range of designs for both women and men, the fashion house made an exciting announcement about their collaboration with Verdy, the Japanese designer behind Girls Don’t Cry. The collaborative pieces were also showcased and not only did they represent a creative dialogue between the two Japanese artists but they also bridged their unique perspectives of East meets West.

Paul Smith

Paul Smith took a fresh and younger approach to catering for the youth with their latest collection. From workwear-inspired light blue boiler suit-style two-pieces to a graphic trio to close, this was yet another extension of the designer’s playful take on formalwear. The colour palette mostly focused on earthy tones with a hint of pop and summer colours such as red, blue, pink and yellow.

Givenchy

Similar to Dior, Givenchy returned to its roots of silhouettes and structure for SS24 at the 2024 Paris Fashion Week. The collection featured a variety of crested knits, sweatshirts, fitted polos and trousers, which were paired with technical vests and wide-legged cargo pants. With a focus on functionality and adaptability, the new collection highlighted the importance of layering with key pieces such as military jackets, blazers, overcoats and more.

Dries Van Noten

Dries Van Noten took a traditional approach for its Spring/Summer 2024 collection, where colour-blocked pieces were the highlight. Trench coats, silk double-breasted jackets and streetwear-infused shorts and joggers, traditional suiting with unexpected combinations, such as pairing sandals with collared shirts, and vibrant colours were part of the latest collection.

Botter

Botter’s SS24 showcased a gender-fluid collection, where men wore crochet tops with bralettes. The rest of the collection included an array of tank tops, polo shirts, jackets, trousers and bags, with materials that evoked a sense of Caribbean traditions. It also included unique three-dimensional knitwear, elegant white shirts with a sleek drape, suit jackets, bomber jackets and tailored pieces.

Bianca Saunders

For her Spring/Summer 2024 collection, Bianca Saunders reunited with label Farah for a menswear showcase inspired by the world of Jamaican musician Lee Scratch Perry. The duo used their renowned hopsack textile, which resembles denim, to create relaxed button-up shirts and trousers in neutral shades. The collection also features wide-leg trousers and asymmetrical cuts in oversized vests.

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy Louis Vuitton and Dior)