Paul & Shark Open Its First Outlet In Malaysia

Roberto Mancini, coach of the Italian national football team and a football player that was crowned a legend after playing

for more than 20 years. Mancini made 36 appearances and scored four goals with the senior national team, winning the bronze medal at the 1990 World Cup. He is a man of unique style, a frequent presence in the best dressed men’s rankings. Together, his collaboration

on the capsule collections with Paul & Shark will emphasise on style, sustainability and innovative technology of materials.

Antonio Giovinazzi, the Alfa Romeo F1 driver, the only Italian currently racing in the championship, worked as a test driver for Ferrari, and currently drives an Alfa Romeo. Ferrari and Alfa Romeo: two classic Italian brands that are known worldwide. Even since Paul & Shark ambassador, Antonio GIovinazzi, Alfa Romeo F1 driver the beginning of his career, Giovinazzi wore a sticker of the Italian flag on his helmet.