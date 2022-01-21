Puma Celebrates The Everyday Elegance In Sport With Maison Kitsuné

Collaborating for the second time, Maison Kitsuné elevates an array of Puma staples with its Parisian sophistication

The latest in collaborative releases, Puma has teamed up with Maison Kitsuné for a reimagining of some of their iconic brand staples under the creative eye of the contemporary label—where sports meets urban-chic, the collection merges the brand’s Paris-meets-Tokyo aesthetic with Puma’s classic styles and sports heritage.

Having only released a partnered offering earlier in 2021, the duo perpetuate their previously laid-out aesthetic with a fusion of Japanese streetwear apparel mixed with French design sensibilities. Demonstrating a clean and sophisticated aesthetic, the second collection is composed of simple yet elevated items.

Displaying subtle, embroidered details and a colour palette of lighter tones, the results are simultaneously uplifting and suave. Maison Kitsuné’s signature Fox logos can be seen throughout the collection. Comprising the likes of hoodies, tees, trousers and a healthy dose of outerwear, the drop sees the Maison Kitsuné’s signature Fox logo appear throughout the collection alongside a selection of reimagined footwear styles.

The footwear includes the reworked iterations of Puma’s Suede Crepe and Mirage Sport silhouettes. The Suede Crepe features the classic style in a tan upper with a light blue formstrip and a crepe sole while the Mirage Sport with unique lines, overlays, and constructions in a bright material mix. In addition to a line of chic sweats, the assortment includes a reverse bomber, waterproof poncho, trench coat, and some seriously cozy sweaters.

With a passion for all things beautiful, independent Paris fashion house Maison Kitsuné cultivates Art de Vivre which translate to “The Art of Living” in all that they do. Striking a delicate balance between traditional Eastern and contemporary Western influences, they elevate basic staples with streetwise sophistication and a Parisian je-ne-sais-quoi.

The Puma x Maison Kitsuné collection is available on their website and in selected Puma stores in KLCC, Pavilion, Sunway Pyramid, Mid-Valley, Genting Sky Avenue & IMAGO Sabah. Happy Shopping!