Redefining Its Iconic Leather Collection, Montblanc Unveils The Latest Meisterstück Collection

Under the vision of its new artistic director, Montblanc has completely redefined its signature leather collection—the new Meisterstück collection is an ode to heritage and a herald of bigger things.

With the guidance of Marco Tomasetta who was appointed as the artistic director in March last year, Montblanc has recently elevated its iconic core leather goods assortment—this time with contemporary round shapes, new design details and a luxurious new leather to achieve a softer touch and a deeper tone of black with a distinctive brilliant finish, all compromising on functionality.

In addition, the leather bags and small accessories are constructed elaborately with Montblanc’s signature craftsmanship, with original design elements including a larger Montblanc emblem, which only add to the elegance.

“The aim was to bring the design of the collection even closer to Montblanc’s iconic symbol of timeless luxury – the Meisterstück writing instrument”, explains Marco Tomasetta, Montblanc Artistic Director.

“By mirroring some of its distinguishing features like the nib itself as well as the colour and shine of the pen’s precious resin with its smooth sensual touch, we have created pieces that truly stand out. Not simply because of their elevated design, but because they clearly showcase Montblanc’s DNA”.

Many of the new design details in the collection have been created by Montblanc’s team of in-house designers and have been protected as designs including the nib-shaped zip pulls in vintage palladium. The shape of the nib has been applied to the leather detailing itself, including where handles or straps are attached to the bag.

The creative use of the silhouette of the Mont Blanc mountain enhanced with blue on the exterior of the collection’s Pouch—a design inspired from Montblanc advertising artwork from 1920—has also been protected, with storage compartments all hidden inside the bag to preserve the lines and shapes of each piece.

The new Montblanc Meisterstück collection includes three categories: large, medium and small leather goods. The Large Leather Goods feature a Neo Briefcase, a novel take on a traditional satchel with an elegant metal closure, a Document Case, a Tote and an elegant Duffle, made for short trips away.

Among the Medium Leather Goods which are classic companions for work, the Portfolio and the Pouch with its distinctive mountain design (with a strap that’s sold separately) can be worn either cross-body or carried as a clutch. Small Leather Goods are available in three different colours – Montblanc black, as well as a red and blue colour drawn from the archive.

The Small selection includes a Compact and Long Wallet, two Card Holders, with basic or enhanced functionality, and Key Pouch, holding credit cards and small cash besides keys. The compact wallet and the key pouch can be carried comfortably with a neck strap that is sold separately, thanks to the back-side ring. The novel shape of the Luggage Tags in red and blue evokes the collection’s nib design references.

For more information on the collection, click here.