Sartorial Winter, A Look Saint Laurent Is Going For This Year’s Fall Winter

Celebrating Yves Saint Laurent and Anthony Vaccarello’s favourite colour, black—the Fall Winter wardrobe at Saint Laurent is looking very much rock & roll and gender-bending.

Since his inception at the House, Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello has delivered a series of stunning collections that feel fresh while still staying true to the vision of the late and great Yves Saint Laurent.

This time around, Vaccarello bridged the gap between traditional masculinity and femininity with his latest Fall Winter 2022 menswear collection for the label. This collection is characterised by androgyny and mystique—what is his can be hers and vice-versa. Nothing is seemingly off-limits in one’s pursuit of presenting bon chic, bon genre.

From the new cocoon proportions on outerwear and the serge shoulders on tailoring to the new fit on pants, all the essentials of the men’s universe in this collection have been revamped for a modern and elevated allure.

Silhouettes are imbued with a subtle evening feel through the fabrics – glittery felt, scintillating velvet, and sequined stripes to the shapes, the rebirth of the cape and new evening blouses—with this sophisticated tableau of day-to-evening silhouettes in the signature colours of the house, Vaccarello reaffirms the stated elegance of the Saint Laurent men.

The Saint Laurent Fall 2022 campaign starring Romeo Beckham and Euphoria star Dominic Fike completely levels the playing field for any and all sexes. It is in short, an interchangeable wardrobe where putting a label on something is passé

Filmed by Gray Sorrenti, Romeo Beckham flexes the key items from the Saint Laurent Fall 2022 campaign — a rhinestone pearl necklace, comically bug eyed glasses, a fur jacket, and a chrome manicure.