Second Act: Dato’ Rizalman Ibrahim Re-Writes His Story

Fashion today, he says, has evolved. Designers are hired by companies and are given KPIs and targets to meet. That’s a lot of stress, he points out. And despite the fact that he did not have shareholders, he felt the stress too. “When I first started it was nice” he says. “You develop designs, you deal with small circles of clients but it gets bigger and bigger and bigger. Your staff are your responsibility. Things like that have led me to say that this is not what I want in life. It is too much.”

The pace of creating too has increased exponentially in recent times, so much so that fashion isn’t always treated as the art form it is. “It is getting too fast so much so that it is devastating sometimes,” he says. “I have been in the industry for so long, I felt that I do not deserve this. I felt that I really needed to find a way out. I did try to diversify to other areas like interior design, weddings, retailing. But it gave more headache because I had to break myself into wearing many different hats and it was too much to carry on.”

Humans have limitations, he reminds. Having created every type of silhouette imaginable in the past has left him devoid of inspiration. “I have been doing this daily for 30 years,” he says. “That’s why we have limitations because I can’t think of any new silhouette.” There are times, he admits, when he misses design but he prefers not to dwell on it. “It has ended but it has ended well,” he adds. “There are other things to discover in this world while you are still alive.