This festive season, get an early start on your shopping by taking advantage of the upcoming 11.11 sales (also known as Singles Day sales) in Malaysia.

Christmas and New Year are coming up quickly, so there’s no better time to start shopping for gifts, whether for your loved ones or for yourself!

Save yourself the trouble, and the tiresome Google searches on individual brands this 11.11, as we’ve rounded up the best deals and sales for you. From the best of luxury fashion from across the globe to lifestyle purchases, these 11.11 sales will help you get the most bang for your buck.

Stay tuned as we continue to update this article with more 11.11 sales in Malaysia for Singles Day.

Here are the best 11.11. sales on luxury fashion, grooming and tech in Malaysia this Singles Day 2022:

Fashion

Valiram: Use code 1111DAY for 11% off, and check out special 11.11 deals on November 11.

Net-A-Porter: Use code SINGLES22 now for 22% off selected items until November 11.

ZALORA: 50-80% off from 8 – 13 November 2022 on luxury brands.

Nike: Up to 50% off and save an extra 30% off with code: NIKESALE

Coach: Up to 50% off, RM50 and RM150 off (min spend applies).

GUESS: Up to 30% storewide, additional 40% off with code: DOUBLE11GUESS, free shipping with a minimum spend of RM11.

Grooming and skincare

Sephora: From now until 10 November, get 4X and 6X points with codes 4XMORE and 6XMORE (min spend applies). 11.11 Day deals will be revealed on the day.

The History of Whoo: Only on 11 November, enjoy 6% off storewide and receive 11 complimentary samples with any purchase and get 10% off between 12-2am, with no minimum spend.

Aesop: Free shipping and complimentary limited-edition samples upon purchase (min spend applies) on 11 November.

Elemis: 11% off and free gifts.

Lifestyle and Technology

Dyson: Up to RM900 off on vacuums, up to RM930 off on air purifiers, complimentary gifts with any purchase of selected Dyson hair care tools, free delivery.

Lazada: 11.11 sales and promo codes on multiple brands

BloomThis: Get up to 30% off flowers and gifts, free same-day delivery, more than 50% off on selected items until 11 November 2022

OSIM Malaysia: Special discounts from until 13 November 2022

Huawei Malaysia: Discounts of up to 50% off on 11 November 2022

Sony: Enjoy 11% off (capped at RM300) on selected models. Take RM110 off on a minimum spend of RM1,500.

Lazada: Deals of up to 90% off on 11 November 2022

This story first appeared on PrestigeOnline Malaysia

(Images: Terje Sollie/ Pexels)