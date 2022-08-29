Sophisticated Office Bags Every Gentleman Needs
If you don’t want your laptop and other belongings flopping around in your bookstore tote when you pull up to work, or if you simply hope to make a better impression in a professional setting, these are the best office bags for men to invest in.

A sturdy bag must last whether you carry your entire life on your shoulders or only the essentials. Workplace bags should be perfect for back-and-forth office visits, among other things. Additionally, having a place to keep everything you need, whether you’re at a desk or out in the field, is a great way to organise and care for your possessions.

When it comes to men’s bags, not many of us have a certain vision or notion in mind. But, guess what, we can’t have just one bag for every event or activity. You must have an appropriate selection of man bags to fit your various needs, depending on your purpose, preferences, and wants.

So, whether you want to be bold and carry a man bag, or are just seeking something simple and functional, we have you covered. Scroll through to discover your style.

Invest in these office bags for men

Jump To / Table of Contents

01
Gucci Logo-debossed grained-leather briefcase
Gucci Logo-debossed grained-leather briefcase

Gucci‘s recognisable logos are eschewed for the minimalist design of this black leather briefcase, shaped to a slimline form with subtle embossed lettering.

02
Lapis Bard Ducorium Dorchester Business Bag
Lapis Bard Ducorium Dorchester Business Bag

Taking inspiration from the Renaissance technique inspired by Leonardo da Vinci’s “sfumato”, that creates a rare, the edges, hand painted by highly skilled craftsmen, gradually darkens the blue colour. Features such as the unique Brogue design handwork on the straps, padded handles, the saddle stitch in and around the bag add to its overall appeal.

03
Ted Baker Freds Colorblock Document Bag
Ted Baker Freds Colorblock Document Bag
A stylish colour-blocked bag to carry all of your workday essentials and documents is designed with top handles and an optional shoulder strap for easy carry.
04
Hermès Sac A Depeches 29 Messenger Bag
Hermès Sac A Depeches 29 Messenger Bag

Crafted in Togo calfskin, this sleek blue messenger bag is equipped with a spacious compartment for all your essentials. Palladium-plated hardware on its jewel clasp gives its simple design a subtle dash of edginess, making it perfect for gentlemen who aren’t too keen on flashy or flamboyant accessories. The bag comes with a removable and adjustable shoulder strap, so you can easily sling it over your arm or carry it like a pouch.

05
Shinola Canfield Traveler Briefcase
Shinola Canfield Traveler Briefcase
For easy commuting and effortless traveling, this leather bag features plenty of organised pockets and an optional strap for hands-free carrying.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India

(Main image: Shutterstock; Featured image: Hermès)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: What type of men's office bags are on trend?

Answer: Bags that are both sturdy and functional while also being visually appealing, are particularly trendy right now.

Question: How to ensure your office bags last longer?

Answer: Here are a few tips for keeping your office bags in good condition: Keep them in a dust bag when not in use, store them on a shelf, clean up spills immediately, and use cleaning products designed for bags.

Question: Which office bags go with all outfits?

Answer: Nude hued bags go with every outfit and colour. You can pair a nude coloured bag with an all-black, all-white, or metallic outfit.

