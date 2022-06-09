The adidas x Gucci Collection Has Landed In Malaysia

The highly-anticipated adidas x Gucci collection has finally landed in Malaysia. Luxury athleisure lovers can now get their hands on an array of pieces from the collaboration of the year, now available in the Gucci Pavilion KL store and on their website, as well as on the adidas CONFIRMED app.

With Creative Director Alessandro Michele’s fascination with old-school athleisure, came this winning combination between two of the biggest fashion labels in the world, and ever since the Exquisite Gucci show, fashion aficionados and hypebeasts can now rejoice as the latest pieces from this divine collaboration is now available.

Michele drew inspiration from the 1970s and created an array of retro sportswear pieces — tracksuits, tennis sweaters, polo shirts, knitted crop tops, you name it, they have it!

The pieces stand out thanks to a geometric pattern that marry adidas’ Trefoil logo with Gucci’s Interlocking GG motif. The striking pattern is also seen across golf bags, crossbody bags, backpacks and bucket hats.

Reflecting a shared commitment to innovation, progress, sustainability goals and collective action, the collection even features multiple pieces crafted with future-conscious material fabrications including polyester, cotton and viscose.

The adidas x Gucci collection preview took place on 6 June, where a number of well-known faces have made an appearance at the Pavilion KL store—such as local singer-actor Alvin Chong, Mandarin pop singer Chang Yong, model and actress Scha Alyahya, Singaporean KL-based actor Hisyam Hamid and many more.

Images by All Is Amazing