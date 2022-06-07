The adidas x Gucci Collection Is Finally Here And It Is Here To Stay

Gucci and adidas have finally unveiled the entire collection, here’s what we know about it and what it has to offer.

First seen during the Exquisite Gucci runway show, the adidas x Gucci collection is Alessandro Michele’s fascination with old-school athleisure and all we can say about the collaboration is that it is a winning combination.

Ever since the Exquisite Gucci show, fashion aficionados and hypebeasts have been on the edge of their seats, waiting for news on the collaboration and the wait is finally over!

Gucci has even teased the new collection with a series of Instagram posts, showing off models posing while wearing the retro-inspired collab while doing various forms of exercise—a reference to the rich sporting heritage of both brands.

Designed by the House’s creative director, Michele drew inspiration from the 1970s and created an array of retro sportswear pieces—tracksuits, tennis sweaters, polo shirts, knitted crop tops, you name it, they have it!

The just-revealed lookbook includes plenty of exciting new additions. Think funky leather golf bags, brightly-coloured co-ords, chic anoraks and every logo-covered accessory imaginable.

The pieces stand out thanks to a geometric pattern that marry adidas’ Trefoil logo with Gucci’s Interlocking GG motif. The striking pattern is also seen across golf bags, crossbody bags, and bucket hats.

Reflecting a shared commitment to innovation, progress, sustainability goals and collective action, the collection even features multiple pieces crafted with future-conscious material fabrications including polyester, cotton and viscose.

The collection will be available on 7 June in the Gucci Pavilion store and on their website, as well as on the adidas CONFIRMED app.