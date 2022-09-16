The First HUGO Store Has Opened Its Doors In Malaysia
The First HUGO Store Has Opened Its Doors In Malaysia
Style

The First HUGO Store Has Opened Its Doors In Malaysia

By Ronn Tan, Sep 16 2022 9:30 am

There’s a new fashion house in town and it goes by HUGO. Yes, it’s exactly what you have in mind. On August 26 2022, HUGO BOSS officially opened the first-ever store of its kind here in Malaysia.

Located in LaLaport Bukit Bintang City Centre in KL, the new spot is also Asia Pacific’s first store with the new brand store concept.

HUGO BOSS store in KL
The HUGO Malaysia boutique spans 86.6 square metres, featuring vivid brand colours

Highlighting the brand’s bold attitude is the classic red colour throughout the store interior. In addition to the open facade design, the boutique — spanning 86.6 square metres — is home to the latest Fall-Winter 2022 Menswear collections.

The current campaign features Korean-American rapper Big Matthew, Guyanese-American rapper Saint Jhn, and American model Selah Marley. Signature red, white, and black colours are visible throughout the collection.

HUGO BOSS store in KL
The store currently displays Fall/Winter 2022 menswear

Traverse along the store’s wavy metallic wall element or shiny and brushed steel surfaces as you discover an extensive selection of boundary-pushing pieces, from denim outerwear to shoes and accessories. HUGO BOSS now comprises two brands after January 2022’s Brand Refresh — HUGO and BOSS.

More information here.

(All images: HUGO BOSS)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur

BOSS fashion Hugo hugo boss Kuala Lumpur LaLaport BBCC menswear
written by.
Ronn Tan
fashion

Subscribe to the magazine

Subscribe Now
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.