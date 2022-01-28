Tommy Hilfiger’s Latest Collection Embraces the Year of The Tiger

Tommy Hilfiger announces the launch of its first fully cohesive and holistic collection dedicated to the Year of the Tiger. To welcome the new year, the collection features separate offerings for TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS. Celebrating the joyous spirit of the festival with the brand’s iconic aesthetics, the collection is now available to purchase at tommy.com and in select stores across Asia.

Chinese New Year is a time of celebration, change and togetherness, and a chance to make a fresh start as the new lunar calendar begins. This year, Tommy Hilfiger is eager to embrace hope and optimism through its eagerness in channelling the fierce spirit of the tiger into the collection. Sophisticated styles, luxurious materials, and impeccable designs extend throughout the collection. Adding to the festivity of the occasion, the tradition of gift giving is highlighted through an expanded assortment of gifting products and premium gift boxes.

The TOMMY HILFIGER Chinese New Year collection seamlessly updates the brand’s iconic aesthetics. With its bold reinterpretation of the brand’s recognisable colour palette, the collection makes tremendous use of deeper hues, the introduction of a tonal black, and gold embellishments in the embroidery. To heighten the festive experience, the collection also reimagines the classic Tommy Hilfiger monogram and varsity-style imagery with the addition of exclusively created tiger graphics and oriental floral pattern. Key menswear pieces include the archival hooded parka, updated in black matte silicon with red inner lining; and the letterman cardigan featuring premium varsity-inspired detailing and an embroidered tiger on the back.