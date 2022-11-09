The luxury Italian fashion house, Gucci has recently introduced its new travel collection campaign, fronted by Augustman Malaysia’s June/July cover star, Ryan Gosling.

Following in the footsteps of Harry Styles, Jared Leto and Lee Jung-jae who have appeared as the Italian luxury maison’s ambassadors, Ryan Gosling has officially been made the new face of Gucci’s latest Valigeria campaign.

Through the lens of photographer Glen Luchford, Alessandro Michele upends a typical sense of narrative and sets the campaign in a dreamlike dimension that goes beyond the boundaries that separate it from reality to recount a present built on the possibilities of the imagination and of an encounter.

The Gucci Savoy collection is the narrative result of a story that takes flight from the typical splendours of travel to confer the value of memory to the origins of a brand that was created from an intuition and from the observation of potentialities, precisely thanks to travel, developing discoveries of worlds and of diverse cultural manners.

“Travel for Gucci was never purely physical. Gucci is the brand that accompanied the artists, writers, actors, and directors of Hollywood on their journeys…” says Creative Director Alessandro Michele.

“This is why I wanted the advertising campaign to recount a situationist dimension where the protagonist traverses a “non-place” that is first and foremost a mental place, the same as those who, in the past and present, choose Gucci because they grasp the significance of creativity used to build imaginary places. And it is for this reason that a Gucci suitcase appears as a magical suitcase,” he continues.

While the pieces and the clothing were previously showcased from Gucci’s Spring 2022 collection, the setting of the campaign is inspired by the ’70s travelling aesthetic.

In one of the images, the actor can be seen pushing the Gucci emblazoned luggage onto a trolley in a waist-cinching suit.

Whereas in the other picture, he wears a Hawaiian shirt in the back of a vintage car surrounded by the luggage.

In other campaign imagery, Gosling appears to be in a motel with his Gucci luggage, killing time and making phone calls.

Whether it be embarking on a cosy road trip or enjoying a burger at the seaside, the Gucci Savoy collection that’s adorned by the House’s iconic emblem maintains a magical presence, containing ample opportunity for new memories and encounters.

The newly unveiled luggage line sported unfamiliar shapes such as bowling bags, bowling totes and box totes, while garment, watch, and vanity cases round out the soft selection.

Further embodying Gucci’s origins in artisanal luggage, the hard-sided items comprises a series of trunks, suitcases, and hat boxes, as well as beauty, watches, and jewellery cases.

Each piece is finely crafted and distinguished by either the House’s GG monogram and the equestrian-inspired web stripes, with several featuring more contemporary details like studs.