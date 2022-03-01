Homepage > Uncategorized > Watch The Dior Autumn/Winter 2022 Ready-To-Wear Presentation Here
Watch The Dior Autumn/Winter 2022 Ready-To-Wear Presentation Here
Style

Watch The Dior Autumn/Winter 2022 Ready-To-Wear Presentation Here

By: Martin Teo, Mar 1 2022 5:30 pm

Don’t miss out on Dior Autumn/Winter 2022 show live happening live from Paris Fashion Week tonight. 

The House of Dior is known to put up a show — a fantastic spectacle to say the least. With last year’s Autumn/Winter 2021 Ready-To-Wear collection titled ‘Disturbing Beauty’ raising the bar very high, religious followers of fashion are bouncing off the walls as the show is unveiled tonight, 1 March 2022 at 3.00PM Paris time (10.00PM Malaysia). 

Catch Blackpink’s Jisoo who is now en route to Paris for #DiorAW22. (Photo: Dior)

As the world opens up post-lockdown, what would Maria Grazia Chiuri bring to the table this time following her opulence self-reflective collection shot at the Halls of Mirrors at Versailles for Autumn/Winter’21?

Stay tuned to the livestream here. 

Autumn/Winter 2022 Dior Dior AW22 Maria Grazia Chiuri Paris Fashion Week
written by.
Martin Teo

Subscribe to the magazine

Subscribe Now
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.