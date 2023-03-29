Dior Fall 2023: Livestream The Show From Gateway Of India In Mumbai

Watch Dior Fall 2023 show — live from India — on 30 March 2023 at 8:30PM (Mumbai time) or 11:00PM (Malaysian time).

The time has come for another Dior show and it’s highly anticipated for a reason. The Dior Fall 2023 collection will be presented in India for the first time ever. To be even more specific, Maria Grazia Chiuri and the Maison are showcasing the latest womenswear at Mumbai’s historic Gateway of India. Happening on 30 March 2023, expect an ensemble that celebrates and pays tribute to Indian savoir faire.

The Dior Fall 2023 show in Mumbai will be attended by the likes of Thai stars Nattawin Wattanagitiphat (Apo) and Phakphum Romsaithong (Mile). They were both seen at the airport leaving for India. Completely decked in Dior, Apo was sporting pieces such as the CD Diamond Hit The Road Bag and Dior Warp Sandals whereas Mile wore a black Dior by Mystery Ranch Saddle Bag alongside a pair of B23 CD Diamond High Top Sneakers.

Stay tuned to the livestream, happening on 30 March 2023 at 8:30PM (Mumbai time) or 11:00PM (Malaysian time).



(All images provided by Dior)

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur