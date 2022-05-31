Watch The Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall Winter 2022 Spin-Off Show
By: Melissa Foong, Jun 1 2022 2:46 am

See the Louis Vuitton Fall Winter 2022 Spin-Off collection as it comes down the runway.

The Men’s Fall-Winter 2022 collection was Louis Vuitton Men’s Artistic Director, late Virgil Abloh’s 8th and final collection which was showcased as per Virgil Abloh’s wishes in Paris, France in January 2022 this year. On this occasion, a total of nine new looks be will revealed at the Bangkok spin-off show.

