When Music Meets Fashion: Tommy Hilfiger Launches A Music Inspired Collection

Celebrating its musical history, Tommy Hilfiger has unveiled a new Tommy Jeans collection, titled ‘Tommy Revisited: Music Edition’.

The PVH Corporation owned label has announced the launch of its new Tommy Jeans collection. Just like the title, ‘Tommy Revisited: Music Edition’ pays homage to the most iconic artists from its archives with an urban collection inspired by concert merchandise, celebrating the brand’s musical legacy.

Since its inception, music has played a fundamental role in the life and work of Tommy Hilfiger, as well as in the DNA of Tommy Jean, ultimately being one of the first luxury fashion houses to creatively collaborate with various artists in the music industry, from hip-hop to rock ‘n roll.

Honouring the musical legends, the collection combines both the Tommy Jeans streetwear aesthetic with various tour merchandise-inspired apparel—which comprises 16 unisex pieces ranging from t-shirts to sweatshirts made from organic cotton. The launch also celebrates unique moments in the brand’s musical history, ranging from sponsored tours to off-stage friendships.

The artist-inspired capsule collection features some of everyone’s ‘90s favourite musicians, including the likes of the heartthrobs from the American boy band Backstreet Boys, legendary rock and roll band The Rolling Stones, the iconic musical trio TLC, and the princess of pop herself Britney Spears.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tommy Jeans (@tommyjeans)

All pieces are now available on the Tommy Hilfiger website as well as exclusively at the store located in Suria KLCC. For more information, visit my.tommy.com. or keep yourselves updated by joining the growing Tommy Jeans community—all you have to do is follow @TommyJeans on Instagram