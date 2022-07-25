Yeezy Gap Engineered By Balenciaga Has Launched In Select Gap Stores

The Ye X Gap apparel collection, Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga, featuring monochromatic T-shirts, hoodies and sweatshirts reflecting Ye’s (formerly Kanye West) signature style, went live in select Gap retail stores on July 21.

The first store to showcase the exclusive collaboration was Gap’s Times Square flagship in New York, USA. The debut in-store sale attracted a host of Yeezy and Gap fans, dying to get their hands on the latest collection. The Yeezy X Gap line was previously only available for sale online since February 2022.

All about the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection

The styles featured in the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection have been reimagined and stripped down to the basics with an aim to achieve solid, utilitarian designs. The entire second floor of Gap’s brick-and-mortar Times Square flagship store was dedicated to showcasing the new and luxurious collaboration, which was further enhanced by life-sized visuals and videos of the collection being displayed on the walls.

Ye’s Instagram reveal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YZY (@yeezy)



Ye dropped the news by posting an obscure and silent 50-second video directed by Thyago Sainte with Betsy Johnson on his new Instagram page. In the promotional teaser, a man covering his face with a black mask and a hoodie is seen purchasing a mound of clothes stashed on a table from another man sporting the same attire. The mysterious seller scans the items after which the shopper exits the space with his newly bought clothes.

What the Yeezy X Gap collection features

The collection includes dark and muted T-shirts, hoodies and joggers, along with outerwear, baseball caps and sweatshirts. The signature Gap logo and an abstract dove motif are highlighted on the apparels, with the doves signalling an unrevealed hope for the future.

The cost of the items ranges between USD 40 to USD 500, available in sizes from XS to XXL, and jeans in sizes 24 to 38. The collection is unisex and diversifies Gap’s signature offerings with items such as charcoal-hued sateen overalls (USD 300) and long-sleeved, backless body suits with full hand and foot coverage (USD 300).

According to a release by the company for press, “Gap’s Times Square flagship store has been reengineered and distilled to its most essential form in Yeezy Gap Engineered By Balenciaga’s vision of utilitarian design.”

The Yeezy products will soon be available in more Gap locations across the US.

In the meantime, one can grab the exclusive collection on yeezygap.com and Balenciaga’s online retail partners including farfetch.com, mytheresa.com and luisaviaroma.com.

(Main and featured image credit: yeezygap.com)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur