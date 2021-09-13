ZCOVA Boasts Asia’s Largest Virtual Gemstone Inventory

A splash of coloured gemstones can add an instant dazzle. Whether emerald earrings, stackable ruby rings, or a personalised necklace set with sapphires, everyone should have a smattering of vibrant stones in their jewellery box that can brighten up any ensemble. To make gemstones accessible to Malaysians, leading online diamond e-commerce retailer ZCOVA has made gemstone personalisation easier with Asia’s biggest virtual gemstone inventory.

Featuring a range of 100,000 different gemstones to choose from emeralds to sapphire, rubies, and more, gemstone enthusiasts or stylish fashionistas can easily recreate their personalised dream gemstone jewellery featuring a variety of colours and shapes of their choice. These gemstones can be designed into everyday jewellery such as classic earrings to match a working attire every day, a birthstone ring to mark the birth month of the gemstone owner, or even a striking statement necklace for gifting during special occasions, or just because.