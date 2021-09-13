ZCOVA Boasts Asia’s Largest Virtual Gemstone Inventory

A splash of coloured gemstones can add an instant dazzle. Whether emerald earrings, stackable ruby rings, or a personalised necklace set with sapphires, everyone should have a smattering of vibrant stones in their jewellery box that can brighten up any ensemble. To make gemstones accessible to Malaysians, leading online diamond e-commerce retailer ZCOVA has made gemstone personalisation easier with Asia’s biggest virtual gemstone inventory.
Featuring a range of 100,000 different gemstones to choose from emeralds to sapphire, rubies, and more, gemstone enthusiasts or stylish fashionistas can easily recreate their personalised dream gemstone jewellery featuring a variety of colours and shapes of their choice. These gemstones can be designed into everyday jewellery such as classic earrings to match a working attire every day, a birthstone ring to mark the birth month of the gemstone owner, or even a striking statement necklace for gifting during special occasions, or just because.
Customers can head over to the ZCOVA brand webpage to explore a wide range of beautiful gemstones and select their preferred stone based on type, colour, shape, carat, clarity, and origin. To personalise your gemstone jewellery, customers can also arrange a virtual consultation with a certified ZCOVA gemologist or make an appointment to visit the physical showroom to find out more.
The ZCOVA virtual gemstone inventory comes with an “Application Programming Interface” (API) that provides customers with a chance to select from 100,000 certified gemstones from around the world. It also comes with 10x magnified 360-degree videos that allow visitors to view the gemstones’ cut and clarity up close virtually. To ensure authenticity, every gemstone from ZCOVA will come with an International Colored Gemstone Laboratory (ICL) Certificate to verify its colour intensity & origin. Customers can even request additional certificates from LOTUS Gemology or GRS Laboratory for added assurance.
Visit the ZCOVA website to customise your gemstone now.