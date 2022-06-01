Father’s Day 2022 takes place on 19 June, and ahead of that special date, we’re rounding up a guide to the best Father’s Day gift ideas for you to consider getting papa.

Hunting for the best Father’s Day gifts (whether it is your dad, brother, grandpa or partner) can be tricky. The best tip for assembling the ideal present is by considering what their passions are and what they truly need for years to come. Whether he is a travel-loving dad, an adventurous dad or a fashion-conscious dad, we have it all. From Tumi to Sandro, our curated guide includes the best picks for those who appreciate functional yet stylish pieces. If he enjoys a quick spa day at home, check out Lush’s Father’s Day offerings. Be sure to bookmark our 2022 Father’s Day gift guide and stay tuned for more updates.

Check out our Father’s Day gift guide for 2022:

Fashion

Kelvin Morales on Dia Guild

So your dad has nailed his daily workwear style. But when it’s time to let loose on the holiday, he’s just cruising around in his stay-at-home shirts — which is no good for the family pics. Get him this casual shirt designed by experimental Filipino fashion designer Kelvin Morales. The Phalaenopsis (it’s an orchid) barong is a modernised version of the traditional Filipino barong. Made from silk cocoons, with hand-embroidered patchwork by the local artisans in the Philippines, this versatile shirt will be his favourite piece to pack for future holidays.

Buccellati

There’s no such thing as too many cufflinks. For the dad that has it all, gift him this exquisite pair of gold cufflinks from Buccellati. The knots will add a welcome flair (but not too much!) to most shirt and suit combination. Crafted by specialist artisans at the brand’s goldsmithing atelier in Italy, the precious metal is manoeuvred into this intricate shape.

Tumi







Functional yet stylish, Tumi has everything you need in an everyday bag. For dads who appreciate an organised companion, consider the Alpha Bravo Navigation and Harrison William for their designated laptop and phone compartments. In addition, the Harrison William backpack includes a built-in USB port to charge their cell phones on the go. If you’ve got a travel-loving dad, complete his journey with a sleek yet spacious Alpha Bravo Mason Duffel. It’s lightweight, comfortable and great for storage. We love how it features an expandable shoe compartment with a water-resistant lining.

Sandro







Famed for its quintessential silhouettes, Sandro is a favourite among many for its comfortable everyday clothing. Dedicated to dads who love a cosy sweater, consider adding Sandro’s knitted pullovers to the closet. Our favourites include the knitted cardigan with minimal white-camel stripe edging and the wool cardigan with S embroidery. Style it with a simple white tee or a button-down shirt, and he’s good to go. If he’s into stripes, a collared button-down shirt will do the trick, especially when it’s in a navy hue to easily match his everyday palette.

Head over to the Suria KLCC outlet for more.

Address: Lot 122 & 123, Level 1 Suria KLCC, 50088 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Valentino









Is he into footwear? Check out Valentino’s newest VLogo Chain Loafers and the Garavani Open Skate Sneaker. Inspired by the skate culture, the Garavani Open Skate Sneaker is fresh yet unique with the rounded VLogo Signature and One Stud application at the sole. If he adores a pop of colour, the Open band is also available in various — green, blue, purple and burgundy — shades for a beautiful contrast against the white — perfect for casual and dressier garments. For those who crave a comfortable and lace-less option, consider adding the VLogo Chain Loafers to the collection. Thanks to the antique brass chain ornament, the loafers add a classy finish to your fit. Plus, it’s perfect for dinner dates and gala events all year long.

Wellness

Lush





It’s time to treat your dad to some TLC. Lush’s Father’s day collection is quirky, adorable, yet rejuvenating. On our list is the Superdad eye pad that includes soothing ingredients such as yerba mate, carrot juice, saffron and aloe vera to pamper their tired eyes after a long day. The best part? It looks like a superhero mask too. Another highlight includes the Big Moustache soap inspired by Salvador Dali’s famous ‘stache. Fresh, floral, and woody, the charcoal soap is suitable for the face and body while leaving that fresh aftershave scent.

Penhaligon’s

This Eau de Parfum, while it smells rich, features an intimate sillage. Powdery yet deep, the perfume achieves a perfect balance between sweet and spicy. Not only does it smell incredible, the flacon also makes for a great decor piece on his dresser.

Embryolisse

News flash: your father’s skin is probably sensitive from all that shaving (if he does it). To counter any redness and discomfort, introduce the Embryolisse Lait Creme Sensitive (which is the sister to crowd-favourite Lait Creme Concentre). We promise that this French skincare item will be his next favourite in his growing self-care routine after experiencing the post-shaving relief this gives.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian

Here’s another brilliant Father’s Day gift idea: a candle. But not just any candle; Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Aqua Universalis. Formulated for unparalleled freshness, the candle opens with the bright notes of bergamot and lemon, warms with white lily, Egyptian jasmine petals and Moroccan roses, and finally is anchored with earthy wood and musk notes.

Accessories

Montblanc

Stationeries may be a basic thing to gift to someone, but not this one! Expertly crafted in Germany, this Meisterstück Calligraphy Solitaire fountain pen will be a treasured piece to be carried everywhere. This luxurious option is detailed with gold-tone fittings and a hand-crafter 18-karat gold nib — because your father only deserves the best.

22 Craft Studio

Make his coffee breaks extra special with these specially crafted cups made locally by the 22 Craft Studio. Dubbed ‘The Abstract Cup’, you have a choice between blue (seen here) and red, or purchase these as a set. Simple yet eye-catching, each cup is hand-drawn and features its own unique combination of designs and textures. While it is a piece of art, these are microwave and dishwasher safe.

Tech gadgets

Sonos

Let’s be real: we all love a good audio experience. Whether your dad is big on TV shows and movies, or a gaming nut, he’s probably due for an upgrade. If you’re looking to make his day, the Sonos Ray is available for pre-order right now (available in Malaysia by 24 June). Perfect for his home office, this speaker blends seamlessly with any decor.

Theragun

If he goes to the gym, he’s probably aching after a good workout. A Theragun Mini would be god-sent for moments like that. The percussive therapy device uses short bursts of pressure to increase blood flow to help with any sore muscles. Although many similar devices do the trick, the Theragun is super quiet, portable, and has a battery life of more than two hours.

