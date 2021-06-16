Looking for grooming gifts this Father’s Day 2021?

With Father’s Day just around the corner, honour the men in your life with these top grooming picks that emulate the inexhaustible strength and stature they exhibit. Whether it’s for your father, husband, partner, brother, or simply your hero growing up, there’s nothing better than a gift that shows just how much you appreciate them.

Here’s a gift guide that can help you pick out the perfect grooming gift for your dad this Father’s Day 2021:

BOSS Bottled Eau De Parfum

The BOSS Bottled Eau de Parfum boasts a powerful balance of strength and sophistication, with a noble composition of apple and bergamot, contrasted with essence of black pepper that awakens the senses. The spicy heart unfolds with addictive chestnut, cardamom and cinnamon oils, leading into base notes of dark vetiver and musk to deliver a leathery and smoky finish on the skin.

Calvin Klein ETERNITY Cologne for Him

Perfect for the adventurer. Fresh and masculine, this spicy and earthy cologne is inspired by the simple pleasures of the great outdoors, evoking a crisp ocean breeze fused with the aromatic scent of Mediterranean greenery during an early morning stroll along the beach. At the heart, lentisk – an evergreen shrub from the mastic tree native to the Greek Islands – offers a distinctive natural aromatic fragrance to capture the colognes vegetal essence, while the green cardamom top note and bourbon geranium base are at once warm and assuring.

Mr. burberry indigo edt

Mr. Burberry Indigo is for the man of contrasts, who is refreshed and invigorated by an impromptu escape from the city. The eau de toilette is fresh and energetic with citrus and woody notes, reminiscent of crisp air along the British coast. Aromatic violet-leaf and spearmint oil invigorate notes of lemon and rosemary while amber and oak moss bring depth. A veritable breath of fresh air.

Dr.Jart+ Cicapair Calming Gel Cream

A calming skincare routine can feel the most rewarding after a busy day, indulging in a self-care ritual that not only calms the mind but also the skin. Ideal for combination/oily skin that struggle with redness and irritation due to external aggressors, Dr.Jart+ Cicapair™ Calming Gel Cream offers welcome relief. Packed with its signature ingredient, Centella Asiatica extract (also known as Tiger Grass and Cica), as well as Cicabond™, and Jartbiome™, this soothing this gel cream melts into the skin to calm irritation, instantly moisturise, and refresh the complexion.

Drunk Elephant Protini Powerpeptide Resurf Serum

Strengthen and resurface with Drunk Elephant’s ultimate protein kick for your skin. Think of Protini Powerpeptide Resurf Serum as your advanced, supercharged skin-strengthening and renewing treatment. Formulated with a unique combination of advanced peptides, restorative amino acids, and exfoliating lactic acid, it targets multiple signs of damage while strengthening skin and bringing it back to its healthiest state ever.

This Works Sleep Plus + Pillow Spray

Give him the gift of a good night’s rest as This Works’s fast-acting natural remedy helps restore healthy sleep patterns for restless sleepers. Designed to be sprayed directly onto bed linen, This Works’s award-winning Deep Sleep fragrance of lavender, vetivert, and chamomile is released continuously throughout the night with motion activated technology to support a longer, less interrupted sleep.

