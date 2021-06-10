Named Miraceti, Karst, and Erémia, these are fragrances defined by their juxtapositions, both real and imagined. As the trio are inspired from the boat, the shore and surprisingly, the wasteland – three liminal spaces that invite a dialogue with nature, challenge our perceptions and unlock reverie.

The Othertopias collection is designed for those seeking complex and unique aromas that know no gender boundaries.

Each Othertopias Eau de Parfum by Aesop are each packaged in a 50mL glass bottle and encased in an elegant carton featuring an artwork unique to each fragrance, designed by Belfast-based painter Jack Coulter.

Miraceti