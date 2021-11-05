The power of deodorant is often underestimated and overlooked.

We’re constantly propping up the best fragrances and colognes, but that’s all for nought if your body odour overwhelms the vetiver and oud. A good deodorant will neutralise any natural musk and allow your eau de parfum to bloom. Bonus if it has an antiperspirant to stop your underarms from going moist.

But the many options can be inundating. There are dollar store sprays, luxury sticks, aluminium-free choices, and ones touting all-natural ingredients. Research is recommended before buying a deodorant even though they cost less than a yearly Netflix subscription.

Here are some of our pointers you should take note of before adding a deodorant into your cart:

Deodorants are not necessarily always antiperspirants – look out for the term while shopping.

You don’t need antiperspirant if you’re just headed to the gym or the beach as the whole point is to work up a sweat and perspire. But if you’re feeling courteous, it doesn’t take much effort to apply.

Most fragrance houses (think Le Labo and Tom Ford’s Private Blend) make deodorants that complement their signature perfumes, a factor you should consider if you’re already using their products.

“100% natural” deodorants refer to them being aluminium-free – it is the ingredient used in antiperspirants that stop your pits from sweating. Instead, they might use clay or baking soda to absorb moisture.

Stop using your deodorant if it’s making your skin uncomfortable. There are skin-sensitive options that would be gentler for you.

To keep things easy, here are our picks of the best deodorants deserving of a spot on your grooming regimen.

(Hero image from Hong Son via Pexels)