The Best Moisturisers For Every Skin Type

Hydration and ample nourishment are key to radiant and healthy skin. Irrespective of your skin type and concerns, well-moisturised skin is always going to bask in its youthful radiance. And using the right moisturiser every day is a sure-fire way to ensure that.

No matter what other skincare products you choose to include or exclude from your beauty arsenal, skipping your moisturiser is not an option. It’s been a mainstay in skincare routines for decades and continues to be so even today.

In fact, layering your serums, mists and actives with a moisturiser to lock it all in only doubles up their efficacy and benefits the skin. It restores the elasticity and softness of the top layer of your skin while protecting its barrier function.

So, if you find that perfect moisturiser for yourself, never let it go. And if you’re wondering how to scout for one that’s ideal for you and your skin type, read on to know more.

How to choose the best moisturisers for your skin type?

Much like any other skincare product, you should always use a moisturiser that’s ideal for your skin type and helps you deal with any skin concerns you may have. Using one that’s not meant for your skin can have adverse effects on your skin. Here’s how you can choose one according to your skin type.

1. Dry skin

If you have dry skin, you should opt for rich moisturisers that are cream, oil or milk-based. It should be hydrating and have nourishing ingredients in its formulation.

2. Oily skin

People who have oily skin should always choose a non-comedogenic and lightweight moisturiser. Water and gel-based formulations work the best for such skin types.

3. Normal or combination skin

People with combination or normal skin will benefit the most from moisturisers that are neither too heavy and oily nor too watery. A light to medium-weight hydrating moisturiser like the L’Occitane Shea Light Comforting Face Cream should be your go-to.

4. Sensitive skin

If you have sensitive skin (that is also acne-prone or dry), a mild, barrier-repairing moisturiser with soothing and skin-loving ingredients like aloe vera would work best for you. You must avoid products that are infused with harsh ingredients, chemicals, artificial fragrances and dyes. Always opt for non-pore clogging and hypoallergenic moisturisers that are gentle on the skin like the Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator.

What is the difference between natural and other moisturisers?

Natural moisturisers typically include natural ingredients available in your kitchen that help in keeping your skin hydrated and nourished when applied topically. Some of these ingredients include honey, coconut oil, aloe vera, olive oil, shea butter, almond oil, jojoba oil, sunflower seed oil and argan oil.

As for other moisturisers that are available on the market, they include formulations that are developed to cater to different skin types and concerns. While they could be a mix of all-natural and vegan ingredients, they can also have a blend of chemically derived components to work for your skin without harming it negatively.

How to use a moisturiser?

A moisturiser should always be applied on a cleansed face as it prevents the skin from drying out. This means you should use a moisturiser both in the morning and at night after you’ve washed your face with a cleanser. Additionally, using a moisturiser on slightly damp skin increases its effectiveness as it seals in moisture.

(Main Image: Content Pixie/Unsplash ; Featured Image: Nati Melnychuk/Unsplash)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.