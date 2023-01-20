It’s 2023, which means grooming – be it skincare or hair care – has rightfully become a top priority for men. The new year is a cause for celebration and joy, but it’s also bringing with it an array of exciting men’s grooming trends that should be on your radar.

The global market for men’s skincare products is also constantly growing, with it being a USD 13 billion industry by the end of 2022. According to a report in Men’s Health, the leading areas of growth were bathing products, deodorants, as well as hair and skincare products. Additionally, shaving and beard care products as well as perfumes saw increased sales.

With improving technology, more innovative products and techniques are being developed that are making it easier for people to take care of their appearance. Whether it’s trying out new hairstyles or experimenting with different facials, there are plenty of ways to stay on top of the latest trends in men’s grooming.

As we move into 2023, men are becoming more conscious of the ingredients in their grooming products and are choosing those that are free of harsh chemicals or synthetic fragrances. They are also increasingly opting for products that enhance their natural features rather than trying to drastically alter them. Besides regular grooming routines, men are also becoming more interested in self-care practices such as meditation and yoga. These practices can help reduce stress and improve your overall well-being, while also having a positive effect on your skin.

What Grooming trends should men follow in 2023?

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy Unsplash/ Safia Shakil and Nati Melnychuk)